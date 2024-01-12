Ngozi Ezeonu Speaks On Purported Death Rumours

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has debunked reports making the rounds about her demise.

It would be recalled that the movie star left many of her followers confused and scared after sharing a cryptic social media post.

The 58-year-old woman on her Instagram page shared a dark image with candlelight at the centre, saying someone had died but failed to disclose the identity of the person.

However, rumours made rounds online that the thespian had died and it was her son who made the social media post.

Reacting to the rumours, Ngozi, in a video shared on her Instagram page, said she is “alive and healthy” and people should stop peddling fake news about her death.

She said, “I lost a very close friend of mine, I posted a candle, a half-burnt candle and they now put my picture on that candle and everybody is saying that I died.

“It is wrong. I am alive and healthy, please. In journalism, what you do when in doubt is you leave out. If you cannot get across to the person to at least confirm the story, you don’t post.

“Don’t do that, please. Don’t try it again. This is a new year, why would anybody want to hurt each other just because they want people to follow them?

“The calls I have been receiving have been very worrisome. I don’t know why anybody should take my post.”