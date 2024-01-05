Ngozi Ezeonu Shares Cryptic Post, Says ‘A Rare Gem Is Gone’

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu, has left many of her fans confused and sacred as she shares a cryptic post on her social media page.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share a dark image with candlelight at the centre.

Sharing the image, she captioned it with a statement that depicts someone had died, however, she didn’t disclose the identity of the person or detailed information.

She wrote, “A rare gem is gone.”

Many of her followers expressed concern for her, while others claimed it could be a Nollywood star.

@realsusanpeters wrote: “My condolences”

@baklikisfolashade wrote: “Rip to whoever it’s”

@blessmyworld wrote: “I done checked this comment section tire abeg make una know stress me oooo, kindly state the person name”

@openspeaker wrote: “Since this 1 of 2024, the way you ppl post is alarming …. You ppl Belike .. complete the statement ………. Can’t you just say the name of the person”

@ijeleeznwayi wrote: “Which kind of thing be this, so who are we thinking of?”

@ofuobiamaka wrote: “Lord abeg this year is too early to start experiencing death oo, three Nollywood movie legends are on the sick bed zack orji, John Okafor and Amechi Muonagor Haa God have mercy”

@kingkaka wrote: “My mind dey tell me say na one APC jagaban supporter wey get white beards”

@sweetbabii wrote: “Take heart Mami”