Ngozi Ezeonu Criticizes Ladies For Attending Audition Without Bras

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ngozi Ezeonu has criticized young ladies for attending auditions in revealing outfits, without bras.

In a video making rounds on the internet, the actress could be seen calling out two ladies who came to an audition in Lagos with brassiere.

Speaking against the backdrops, Ngozi who disapproved of their choice to attend the event in revealing outfits, queried their intentions and lamented how frequent it has become.

She further stated that any day she’s at the audition table and sees anyone dressed in such a manner, such person will automatically be disqualified.

She said: “Any day I’m on any audition table and anyone comes to me dressed like this, I will disqualify that person.”

She further emphasized that such attire is not only inappropriate but also detrimental to the reputation of aspiring actors.

She added: “Who are you trying to impress? That’s why people see us as unserious. I’m a serious-minded actor; you can’t catch me dressed like this, even when I was your age,”

Many commended the veteran actor for advocating decency and professionalism in the movie industry.

