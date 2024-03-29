NGOs Unite To Provide Ramadan Support In Odogbolu Community

In the spirit of compassion and solidarity during the holy month of Ramadan, three Non-Governmental Organisations, Detola Abike Mogaji Memorial Foundation (DAMMF), Hon Oluwaseun Adekunmi (HOA) Foundation and Fitila Movement have joined forces to provide essential food support for Iftar to residents of the Odogbolu community in Ogun State.

This collaborative effort and shared commitment mark a significant milestone in the ongoing commitment of DAMMF, HOA Foundation, and Fitila Movement to serve the community and promote unity through various initiatives. Over the past three years, these organisations have undertaken projects ranging from educational excursions to historic sites, back-to-school programs, feeding programs, healthcare interventions hygiene promotion events, medical interventions, and employability skill training among youths.

The 2024 Ramadan Iftar food distribution initiative aimed to alleviate hunger and foster unity within the community was carried out across various mosques throughout Odogbolu. The collaborative effort was led by Hon Ladejobi Shuaib, the Executive Chairman of Odogbolu Local Government and convener of Fitila Movement.