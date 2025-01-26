NGOs Donate Food Items, Conduct Medical Tests For Lagos Community

Share

The Charity Ayo Foundation, in collaboration with the Sylvester Charity Foundation and three other organisations, have donated food items and conducted medical tests for underprivileged members of the Ojota Community in Lagos.

Other participating NGOs in the outreach, tagged; “Operation Feed Lagos”, include Let’s Plan Africa, the Sexual Purity Academy, and Adbec.

During the donation ceremony, Miss Charity Ayooluwa Olaifa, the founder of the Charity Ayo Foundation, stated that the initiative aimed to give back to society and bring smiles to the faces of community members.

Miss Olaifa expressed concern that the wealthy often overlook needy communities, focusing instead on their own interests. She emphasised her commitment to giving and sharing.

“We are fortunate to partner with four other esteemed foundations to make this season memorable for our community.

“Our joint effort highlights the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to giving back. We are proud to provide comprehensive medical services, including medical sensitisation, free medical tests, and consultations to our community,” she stated.

Also speaking at the event, a representative of the Sylvester Charity Foundation said that the outreach exemplified the power of collective action.

She listed some of the items being distributed including bags of rice, bags of garri, clothing for adults and children, 100 notebooks to support the education of young students and free soap.

One of the beneficiaries who identified herself as Atinuke, expressed her gratitude to the organisations, describing the initiative as a reflection of compassion. She praised their ongoing efforts to improve lives.

She said, “Despite the challenging economic times, the foundations have shown remarkable compassion and generosity. They provided free medical checkups and distributed medications to those in need.

“In addition, they gave us an abundance of food items and clothing. I am deeply grateful for the kindness and selflessness of the Charity Ayo Foundation. I pray they continue to thrive and bless more lives”.

