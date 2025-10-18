Ngo Urges Journalists To Champion Fight Against Gender-based Violence

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Milestone Agenda for Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative in partnership with the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF), have appealed to journalists to amplify reports about gender-based violence to build a society that is free from violence.

Speaking at a one day capacity building programme tagged: Influencing the Influencers to End GBV,” in Osogbo, Osun State on Friday, the Deputy Editor ( Politics) of The Sun Newspaper, Ismail Omipidan, who was one of the guest speaker, explained that the programme was designed to equip journalists with the knowledge and skills to use their voice and platform for positive change.

Noting that GBV is on the increase, Omipidan said that the role of media influencers is important if the fight against GBV must be won. “Whatever story we are telling as journalists and influencers must be fact based; we must be sure of the sources of our data.

We must get consent from survivors before unveiling their identity or using their photographs to tell stories because we believe that if we tell stories about gender based violence on human angle, it would help in the advocacy we are trying to embark on,” he said.

Speaking on fears of survivors to relate story to the media, Omipidan urged them to divulge information so that it will not affect their mental health.

“For survivors, I will encourage them to always endeavour to tell their stories and we must help them to break the torture of silence because unless they speak up, they won’t be able to get justice and we will not be able to prevent the reoccurrence of such act within the community or neighborhood where they live,” Omipidan said.