Ngo Trains Journalists, Social Media Influencers On Family Planning Advocacy

A non-governmental organisation, Path- finder International Nigeria, has trained journalists and social media influencers on prioritising Family Planning (FP) and Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health (MNCH) advocacy.

The initiative came un- der the auspices of Smart Advocacy for Strategic Action (SASA) project and was implemented in collaboration with PPDARO and Jhpiego Kenya

The organisers who lamented the alarming number of maternal deaths, revealed that the situation was even more tragic based on the fact that nearly 90 percent of the deaths are avoidable citing complications such as haemorrhage, premature births, and malnutrition as part of conditions that could be mitigat- ed with proper healthcare infrastructure and access.

At the two-day capacity strengthening workshop which took place in Abuja, the nation’s capital saw facilitators comprising of communication and medical experts, stressing the need for the media to influence increased funding for FP/MNCH. Also track right usage of funds, enhance accountability of decision makers, monitor policy implemen- tation and highlight service delivery gaps through their creative reportage.

The over 30 participants drawn from Kaduna, Kano, Abuja and Lagos, were urged to adopt strategies including fewer words, clarity, empathy, feedbacks and understanding FP,MNCH terminologies.

They were as well urged to demonstrate respect for human rights and respect of cultural differences (as child birth spacing is used instead of family planning in Northern Nigeria) in passing their messages to the right audience. Additionally, they were tasked on repetition(consistency) of messages to avoid confusion and the application of investigation journalism (uncovering problems) and solution journalism to FP/MNCH in order to create a balance in spotlighting what is not working and the level of interventions given by in- dividuals, groups or government.

Senior Media and Com- munication Officer for Pathfinder International Nigeria, Mr. Bayo Ewuola, noted, “…We believe that these are not abstract con- cepts, they are about people’s lives, they are about our mothers, our sisters, our daughters. You know media is a powerful engine for change, and we want media to start telling more ethical, more impactful sto- ries about issues that affect peopl