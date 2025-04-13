NGO Trains Journalists On GBV Reporting In Niger

Share

As part of efforts to address issues of gender-based violence and inequality in Niger State, a non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Global Promoters for Community Initiative (GPCI) has called on journalists to help sensitise the public on the dangers of violence and discrimination.

Speaking during a one-day training programme for journalists and Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) officials, themed Strengthening Community Active Participation Against Gender-Based Violence (SCAPAGBV 2.0), the Project Director, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, said the training aimed to enlighten participants on the importance of building synergy with civil society organisations to report verified cases of gender-based violence, thereby empowering survivors to seek and obtain justice.

He urged the media to ensure effective coverage and dissemination of sensitive reports concerning gender-based violence in the society.

Also speaking, the Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mary Yisa, noted that gender-based violence and inequality have negative impacts on victims, survivors, their families, and society at large.

She added that the ministry is committed and ready to collaborate, support, and encourage policies and strategies aimed at curbing the menace.

Earlier, the Director of the National Human Rights Commission in Niger State, Hasanna Mayaki, said that the commission’s doors are open and it is ready to support individuals whose rights have been violated.

