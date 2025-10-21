NGO Trains, Empowers 100 Warji Women, Adolescent Girls For Self-Reliance

A three-month skills acquisition training for women and adolescent girls has ended in Warji Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi State, with about 100 participants receiving starter packs to enable them start businesses of their choice.

The training, implemented by the Rahama Women Development Programme with funding from the Development Research and Project Centre (dRPC), is focused on village savings schemes, livelihood empowerment for women and girls as well as gender equality and economic justice.

Speaking at the closing ceremony in Katanga, headquarters of Warji LGA, the Executive Director of Rahama, Maryam Iliya, commended the beneficiaries for their resilience throughout the training, which centered on soap, pomade, and groundnut cake production.