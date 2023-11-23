NGO Trains Ekiti Citizens On Using FOI Act To Checkmate Corruption In Governance

In order to enable citizens’ involvement in curbing corruption and all forms of misappropriation in governance, a non-governmental organization, Public Private Development Centres (PPDC) has organized a five–day workshop in Ekiti State to equip citizens with knowledge on how to achieve checks and balances in government activities.

The sensitization program tagged Ekiti 2023 Agenda For MacArthur Sub-National Public Procurement Boot Camp came up in Ado-Ekiti and was attended by relevant stakeholders in the state which included Civil Society Organization, CSOs, media, Bureau of Public Procurement, BPP in the state, Ministry of Justice.

New Telegraph earlier reported the training organized by the PPDC on the overview of Procurement processes for Transparency and accountability.

“The PPDC thereafter made a breakdown of Procurement Processes and identified the importance of citizens using the Freedom of Information Act (FOI) to make a necessary inquiry about government spending and the value of such, the session also touched on the area of Gender inclusion and stressed that women and the vulnerable must also be included in using the FOI Act in participatory governance to generate inclusion.

“The program is about allowing citizens’ engagement to track government spending and question appropriate authorities on irregularities.

Speaking with Journalists at the event, a community-based monitor working with PPDC in the state, Oluwabukola Adedeji said the focus of the program is to improve the participation of the citizens in governance, particularly to promote inclusion in public procurement.

” The information availed us is that the program will empower the citizens to actually be informed in procurement process particularly women and persons living with disabilities so that none is actually excluded from the process, it will also enhance the good governance ”

A senior communication officer at PPDC, Nana Eze who shed more light on the objective of the session explained that:

“The focus is different because we are trying to delve into different aspects of the public procurement process, the aspect we had on Monday was a bit different because we had the overview of the procurement process.

“Today we are talking about access to the freedom of information act and open contracting portals itself, we are to teach our participants how to actually write and request for FOI, information, my colleague took a presentation on open contracting, the open contracting portal r is a platform that provides contract information, for people to access and be able to track projects in their various communities and also hold government accountable.

“For every day in the boot camp, we have different topics with focuses, yesterday we had a focus on gender inclusive procurement, we want more women to be involved in procurement processes, ease of doing business for women in Ekiti state to enable them to participate in procurement processes.

“We have noticed that some of our participants, especially CSO, media have had difficulties in accessing information and the FOI Act is one important tool that enables citizens to ask the government for anything, so at the end of the day, we expect the participants to be able to write FOI letter in writing letters to different MDs and mandated to disclose information to citizens. the major goal is to improve citizen participation in governance because when citizens are mute nothing happens”

Ololade Oladipo, from Women in Business and Muyiwa Abegunde from a CSO who spoke on behalf of the participants said: “Since we started the workshop 3 days ago, it has been educating and Impactful to the participants in order for us to know what open contracting is and how to follow up the project being awarded to our community, it should be the work of everybody to follow up the projects and hold government responsible towards all these projects.

“In the seminar, we are made to know that women can have access to this contract too, that is contract should not be awarded only to men, women too should be involved.”