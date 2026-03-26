NGO Trains 40 Plateau Youths As Peace Ambassadors

No fewer than 40 youths in Plateau State have been trained as peace ambassadors following a one-day summit organised by Heal the Youths Foundation in collaboration with Christian Aid Nigeria and other development partners.

The summit, held in Jos, identified stereotypes and misconceptions as major drivers of the protracted conflicts that have plagued Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.

Addressing participants, State Coordinator of the foundation, Victor Pwajok, said the initiative was designed to reawaken the consciousness of youths as critical actors in peace processes.

“We intentionally engaged 40 youths from Bassa and Barkin-Ladi, alongside 20 stakeholders, to strengthen collaboration and promote sustainable peacebuilding strategies,” he said.

Pwajok emphasised the importance of early warning mechanisms in conflict prevention, noting that participants were trained on reporting channels and collaboration with relevant agencies at community, local and state levels.

In a paper presentation, Dr Gideon Buada lamented that Nigeria’s diversity comprising over 250 ethnic groups has been undermined by harmful stereotypes and misconceptions.

“These stereotypes often lead to discrimination, mistrust and even violent conflict. Yet, all humans share a common dignity,” he said.

He urged youths to reject divisive narratives and embrace peace education, interfaith dialogue, media literacy and sustained advocacy as tools for building a more inclusive society.

Also speaking, Project Officer of the Plateau Consortium comprising JDPC, WOKAI and the Christian Council of Nigeria Mr Bartholomew Danladi commended the initiative for bridging divides across ethnic and religious lines.

He described the initiative as timely, noting the urgent need to restore the culture of peace once enjoyed in the state.

“This is a clarion call for all stakeholders to work together towards reclaiming the Plateau of peace and unity,” he said.

In another presentation, legal practitioner and Former NBA Chairman Plateau State Barrister Yakubu Bawa Saleh emphasised the nexus between justice, governance and peace.

“The absence of justice breeds conflict. For sustainable peace, we must address broader issues such as economic inclusion, credible leadership and democratic integrity, calling on youths to take active roles as agents of peace.

The summit concluded with a strong consensus on the need for sustained youth-led dialogue, strengthened community partnerships and structured engagement with security agencies as key strategies for curbing conflict and promoting lasting peace in Plateau State.

The summit featured interactive sessions focused on practical approaches to conflict prevention, equipping participants with skills to identify early warning signs and respond effectively within their communities.