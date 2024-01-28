NGO To Launch One Solar Lamp Per Child For School Children In N’Delta

…1000 students from 10 schools to benefit from A’Ibom.

A Non-Governmental Organization, Smiling Simon Greenbuild Foundation, the initiator of Light up Africa through the lens of Children has taken delivery of 2500 solar lamps from Total Energies for distribution to school children across the rural areas in the Niger Delta region.

The event will kickstart on Monday in Uyo Akwa Ibom state with the distribution of 1000 Solar lamps to school children in 10 public secondary schools.

The Coordinator of Light up Africa Chief Dr. Anita Nana Okuribido who briefed Journalists in Uyo on Sunday highlighted that the organization will be partnering with FEYRep a humanitarian organisation floated by Dr. Martha Emmanuel, former Akwa Ibom First Lady to ensure the success of the Green Project in the state.

According to the Coordinator, ” Hundreds of thousands of African children especially in the rural poor communities have no access to affordable clean electricity and once it is dusk for studies they mostly rely on kerosene lamps and candles both of which pose respiratory health risks, carbon emission, environmental pollution and in some cases fire outbreaks from poisonous gases”.

She averred, “The initiative is aimed to address these challenges by ensuring that each African child in the rural poor communities has access to at least one Solar reading light for studies at night”.

Dr Okuribido added, ” The benefits include promoting climate change and resilience in children through the use of green devices and conducting life skills opportunities to build green character and empower children to mitigate climate change.

Other benefits according to her include, ” To organise community clean up and instill a sense of green pride in rural children to stop the use of fossil fuels and improve the health and wellbeing by facilitating access to essential green devices like solar reading lamps.

She further highlighted that the initiative will promote a coordination platform for rural children which will harness the intrinsic green value addition to their coexistence in the ecosystem stressing that the creation of a community of sun energy-friendly products usage for African children while catching them young will be of great value to the continent.

The coordinator hinted that her organization also has special linkage opportunities with global organizations like UNICEF, the African Union and the European Union