November 29, 2025
NGO To Hold 3-day Medical, Evangelistic Mission In Lagos Community

Vital Health International, in collaboration with African Missions Global, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Christian Association of Nigeria, and other key partners in the medical and faith-based community, has announced a comprehensive 3-Day intervention programme tagged “Mission to Agbowa-Ikosi: Jesus Heals.”

The event will run from Thursday, December 4, to Saturday, December 6, at the Agbowa General Hospital and Humani Event Centre Agbowa-Ikosi area of Lagos State.

The activities will be formally unveiled at an International Press Conference scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, where the Visioner (Pastor) Dr Joe Tarkon, partners, facilitators, and guest ministers will address the global media on the vision, objectives, and expected impact of the mission.

Among the events lined up during the three-day holistic outreach include Medical Outreach slated for Thursday, 4 and Friday, 5 December, at the Agbowa-Ikosi General Hospital.

