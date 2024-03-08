NGO to Church, Mosque, Market Leaders: Support Us to Fight Against GBV in Society

Leadership Initiative for Youth Empowerment (LIFE), a non governmental organisation, has called on religious bodies, parents and market leaders to join hands with them to stamp out gender-based violence in the society. The NGO said there is an increase in gender based violence in the society and that it is important that every sector join hands to fight the scourge, noting that it should not be left alone to NGO’s.

The program officer of the NGO, Ogechi Steven while addressing journalists yesterday in Lagos said “it is important we form a common front to fight against GBV.” She said about 63 GBV cases have been recorded in their office, while some are not reported for fear of stigmatisation. Noting that they cannot do it alone. “LIFE is an NGO that has been in existence since 2012 to promote equity and development amongst youth in Nigeria, with the purpose of improving the lives of young people and also supporting vulnerable females.

“Our goal and mission is to create a society where all rights exist and to empower youths, girls, other vulnerable females with human rights, sexual rights, and economic empowerment. To also build leadership skills through sensitisation, advocacy, innovation,wellness creation, and research and to reduce sexual abuse among vulnerable young girls and women through increased access to human and legal rights.

“As part of the movement for community intervention to promote equity and development amongst the youths since 2012, various sensitisation programmes involving the police, community leaders, and market women in Oshodi Isolo and Alimosho environs have been recorded.