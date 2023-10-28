NGO To Assist 5000 Vulnerable Pregnant Women On Free, Safe Delivery

A non-governmental organization, Maternal and Reproductive Health Research Collective (MRHRC), has launched a campaign to reverse the negative profile of Nigeria as the country with the largest number of women who die during childbirth.

Speaking at a campaign tagged ‘Run/Jogging to create awareness on maternal mortality and health for pregnant women, the Founder and Chairperson of the NGO, Prof. Bosede Afolabi, said the plan for the campaign is to assist 5,000 vulnerable pregnant women who can’t afford safe delivery in the communities.

Afolabi said: “We are registering them, we’ve already started, we’ve registered 300 even before the beginning of this campaign, and we are going on.

“We’ve employed community health workers to help register them, follow them up, ensure they deliver and follow them up after delivery so that they can be safe and so that their children can be safe too.

“A lot of the Primary Health Centres are signed up, but on our website, if you just go to the contact on our website, you would see where to go. The programme itself is called Mama-based Intervention. Mama for mother and based is for data because it is data based.

“We are also going to other states for this awareness programme. My life mission is to reduce maternal mortality in Nigeria, I am tired, we are all tired. We’ve been saying the same thing for decades, it’s time to actually start doing something active about it.

“Indeed, the state of hospitals is also a problem, I know that the government is working towards that, and that’s something we have been noise about, that’s something that must be corrected.”

Afolabi, who is a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, said the campaign is a culmination of the 1-month programme to raise awareness and funds for maternity mortality, to prevent maternal mortality in Nigeria and to reduce the number.

She said Nigeria has the highest number of pregnant women dying from pregnancy and childbirth in the whole world. “In 2020, 82,000 Nigerian women died of pregnancy and childbirth. It is about three times more than the figure in India and India is about five times our population.

“If India could reduce their own, it is important for us to reduce our own. In high-income countries, the total number of women dying of pregnancy and childbirth is usually less than 10 sometimes or less than 20 in one year, but for us 82,000 is too much- 225 women die daily.

This campaign is one to actually let people know so that people can be aware and people can be more helpful to pregnant women and let pregnant women know that they should go to the hospital to deliver.

“They shouldn’t stay at home, they shouldn’t go to somebody that is not skilled. This is because it is those giving birth under people that are not skilled that are mostly affected. So a lot of women would deliver normally without problem, but the ones that would have problem, there is no way you can know.

“So if a woman suddenly delivers at “Aunti Nurse’s place” or “Alagbo’s place” and she starts bleeding, there is nothing you can do, you know unlike a hospital where you know what we can do.”

On her part, the Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeji Ibekwe, said the foundation is partnering with MRHRC to reduce the maternal mortality rate in the country.

Ibekwe said: “Today we are having a walk for 5000 pregnant women. Between 2005 and 2025 we lost 50,000 women in Nigeria though to childbirth and today we have over 8,000 women dying in Nigeria every year during childbirth. We want to ensure that women do not have to die during childbirth in the country.”