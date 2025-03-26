NGO Tasks Parents On Children’s Online Safety

Share

Amid growing concerns over the dangers children face in digital spaces, a Kwara-based nonprofit organisation, Pristine SACC Education and Technology Initiative, has called on parents to take a more active role in safeguarding their children from online threats.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Aisha Umar, made the call during an engagement session with parents in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The session is part of the StopCSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) campaign, which the organisation launched in January to combat online child exploitation.

Since the campaign’s inception, Pristine SACC has equipped over 5,000 students and 220 teachers across 42 schools in Kwara State with basic digital literacy and online safety skills.

Umar emphasized the importance of educating parents and guardians, particularly in vulnerable communities, about the dangers of digital platforms and the necessary measures to protect their children from online predators.

“Many parents are unaware of the risks associated with unmonitored internet usage by their children, which is why we decided to reach out to them,” she said.

“Through workshops and community engagements, we are teaching parents how to recognize online threats, set up parental controls on devices, and create safe digital environments for their children. We also encourage open dialogues between parents and children about online activities.”

She cited real-life incidents, including the recent tragic murder of Hafsoh Lawal in Ilorin by a cleric she met online, to underscore the urgency of parental vigilance.

“Many parents assume their children are safe simply because they are at home, but online predators can reach them anywhere. This is why we are engaging parents directly, especially those in underserved communities, to ensure they have the knowledge and resources to protect their children,” she added.

Also speaking, Abdulrahman Abdullah, the Partnerships Manager of Pristine SACC, highlighted the organisation’s collaborations with community, religious, and market leaders to amplify the campaign’s reach.

“Looking ahead, we plan to expand our campaign to more communities in Kwara North and Kwara South senatorial districts and establish a 24/7 helpline.

“By transforming parents into proactive guardians, our StopCSAM campaign is igniting a grassroots movement, proving that unity and education can turn the tide against digital exploitation,” he said.

