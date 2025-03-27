NGO Tasks Parents On Children’s Online Safety

Share

Amid growing concerns over the dangers children face in digital spaces, a Kwara-based nonprofit organisation, Pristine SACC Education and Technology Initiative, has called on parents to take a more active role in safeguarding their children from online threats.

The organisation’s Executive Director, Aisha Umar, made the call during one of the engagement sessions the organisation had with parents in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, which are part of the StopCSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) campaign it launched in January to combat online child exploitation.

Since launching the initiative, the group has equipped over 5,000 students and 220 teachers across 42 schools in Kwara State with basic digital literacy and online safety skills.

Umar said beyond schools, her organisation is educating parents and guardians, particularly in vulnerable communities, about dangers associated with using digital platforms and measures they can take to protect themselves and their children from online predators.

