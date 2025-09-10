NGO Tasks Journalists On Disability-Inclusive Reporting In Osun

Journalists in Osun State have been urged to prioritise accurate and inclusive reporting on disability rights as part of efforts to end discrimination against persons with disabilities and promote the implementation of existing laws.

The call was made during a sensitisation workshop organised by the Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance (CAI4SR) with support from Christoffel Blinden Mission (CBM) International.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of CAI4SR, Eni Ayeni, said the media occupies a strategic role in shaping public perception and influencing policy on disability issues. According to her, consistent reportage of disability rights would not only raise awareness but also compel government and stakeholders to act.

“Imagine journalists discussing the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Law on their stations at least once a week. The level of awareness will increase, and people will begin to demand the promotion and enforcement of their rights,” Ayeni said.

She added that responsible reporting can help dismantle stereotypes and derogatory labels often used against persons with disabilities, stressing that the workshop was designed to equip journalists with the knowledge and tools to cover disability issues ethically and impactfully.

The workshop also highlighted key barriers to implementing disability rights in Osun State. Barrister Veronica Onoja, Coordinator of the Justice Development and Peace Maker Centre (JDPMC), Osogbo, noted that low awareness and inadequate funding remain major challenges.

“Many citizens don’t even know this law exists, so how do we expect them to demand its implementation? That’s the first barrier,” Onoja said.

Stakeholders at the event emphasised that sustained collaboration between the media, civil society, and government is essential to ensure that the rights of persons with disabilities are protected and inclusion becomes a reality in the state.