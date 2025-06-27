NGO Tasks Federal, States Govts To Increase Budget Allocation For Malaria

The Federal and State governments have been urged to increase Budgetary allocation at all levels to strengthen malaria responses across the country.

While briefing journalists on the Global Fund Community Led Monitoring Project, State Coordinator, Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition (ACOMIN), Olasunkanmi Kalejaiye stressed the need for stakeholders to fulfil the co-financing as well as promote public private partnership especially in rural areas.

According to him, “we are calling on governments at all levels to increase funding for malaria interventions; improve and upgrade health facilities across the state, purchase and distribute adequate medical equipment to health facilities.

“There is the urgent need to fulfil co-financing commitments, increase malaria budgets, and promote partnerships especially in underserved areas to strengthen the national, and subnational malaria response.”

Kalejaiye while speaking on the theme “the future of malaria control lies within: an urgent call for local resource mobilization amid shrinking donor support, said “we can no longer rely solely on external support to sustain the progress we have made. I urge the government to provide sufficient beddings and mattresses.

“Our challenges are non-allocation of resources and specific budgets for malaria interventions, inadequate human resources; dilapidating and abandonment of health facilities, among others.”

Furthermore, he encouraged traditional and religious community leaders to promote net usage, early testing and prompt treatment of malaria.

The Local Government Areas where the programme is being implemented are Bosso, Chanchaga, Gbako, Suleja, Paikoro, Bida, Mokwa Wushishi and Kontagora.