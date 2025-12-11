NGO Targets 1,000 Male Champions In Ekiti To Promote Women’s Rights, End GBV

The New Initiative for Social Development (NISD), in partnership with the African Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre LSD), has launched a fresh advocacy movement aimed at mobilising men and boys to champion women’s rights and eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) in Ekiti State.

The project, themed Male Feminists Network, seeks to build at least 1,000 male allies across Ekiti and other Southwest states as part of a growing regional initiative.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day capacity-building workshop for young men and influencers on gender advocacy, feminist principles and GBV prevention, frontline civil society advocate, Professor Christopher Oluwadare, said the programme was part of a wider regional intervention engaging artisan leaders, religious figures and community influencers.

He explained that the goal is to develop a network of male feminists equipped and empowered to promote the rights and well-being of women, while actively working to curb violence in their communities.

Oluwadare challenged cultural beliefs used to deny women leadership roles, noting historical instances in Ile-Ife, Oyo and Ado-Ekiti where women served as traditional rulers. He also stressed that both the Bible and Quran affirm the equality of men and women, adding that many discriminatory practices are cultural inventions rather than divine instructions.

According to him, more than 25 participants, including pastors, imams, welders, electricians, mechanics, barbers and other artisan leaders, were engaged at the Ekiti session. He described the feedback as overwhelmingly positive, with participants expressing strong commitment to becoming advocates for women’s rights.

He commended the Ekiti State Government for leading efforts against GBV, describing the state as number one in Nigeria in policy and legislative support for gender equality.

“Although men created patriarchy, women sometimes sustain it unknowingly. Through sensitization, mobilization and continuous social education, we aim to reorient both men and women. Women need men in this fight, and men must speak up. Activism has long been led by women, but without men’s full involvement, the impact is limited,” he said.

Oluwadare added that involving men amplifies results, noting that the male feminist movement is currently running across the 36 states and the FCT. He expressed optimism that many cultural and gender-based barriers will begin to disappear over the next two years.

Religious leaders such as Alhaji Abdulrasaq Alli and Primate Olorunleke Abe commended NISD for the initiative, pledging to take the message to their congregations in the fight against GBV.

Also speaking, a representative of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Muyiwa Falaye, said the Assembly is fully aware of the existing gender-based laws in the state and reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to supporting the programme.