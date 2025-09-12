NGO Takes Free Medical Outreach to Benue, Taraba IDP Camps

A humanitarian organisation, Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation Inc., has unveiled plans to launch a week-long free medical outreach for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Benue and Taraba states.

The exercise, scheduled to begin on October 30, 2025, will provide healthcare services for vulnerable groups such as children, women, the elderly and persons living with disabilities, many of whom suffer limited access to medicines and medical attention.

Founder of the organisation, Dr. Magdalene Agada, said the initiative was born out of compassion and a deep sense of responsibility to the less privileged.

“We are reaching out to IDP camps where we have extreme vulnerability, lack of access to medicines and medications for children, babies, women, the disabled and the elderly in forgotten communities across Nigeria,” she said.

Dr. Agada stressed that her motivation was not tied to wealth or political ambition. “I’m not doing this because I’m rich or looking for any position, but out of pure philosophic humanities, since lives are like candles in the wind and all is vanity upon vanities,” she explained.

Over the years, Open Hands Amazing Charitable Organisation Inc. has donated vital health equipment to public institutions, including the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and some state ministries of health.

Calling for wider collaboration, Dr. Agada appealed to individuals, corporate bodies and government agencies to partner with the organisation in sustaining the mission.

“Together, we can bring healthcare to those who need it most,” she added, warning that lack of access to basic medicines continues to pose severe risks to displaced and vulnerable communities across Nigeria.