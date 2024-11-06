NGO/South East Govs Empower 75 Youths With ICT Skill Acquisition

Share

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) are nonprofit entities, independent of governmental influence that serves as critical players in the modern societal framework. NGOs advocate for social change by influencing policies and legislations that affect the communities they serve.

They often fill the gap that government bodies and private sectors are unable to address effectively, in addition to raising awareness about issues like human rights/environmental protection.

The roles of NGOs in the society encompass a wide range of activities that contribute to social change, community development and the promotion of civic engagement. By focusing on empowerment, they help the citizenry to become self-reliant.

Empowerment foundation

One Mind Friends Empowerment Foundation is one of such NGOs that is making impact in the South East in partnership with the state governments and private sector operators.

It came into existence last year. Recently, it marked its one year anniversary, with series of activities held to commemorate the annals.

Speaking during the occasion, the Executive Director Mr. Sunday Archer, noted that the foundation was established with the aim of empowering unemployed youths and the less privileged members of the society through skill acquisition programmes.

Archer restated the foundation’s commitment to partner with the governors of the south East geo-political zone on youth empowerment and skill acquisition.

According to him, “One Mind Friends Empowerment Foundation (OFEF), is a nonprofit oriented organization, it is neither politically motivated nor business inclined”

“Today, history is made as we celebrate the one year anniversary of our existence, and successful operations in this part of the world.”

He said that the foundation has implemented programmes that improved the lives of the vulnerable in the society and this was achieved through series of public lectures, seminars and workshops. “Our goal is to provide assistance, act as an advocate for social change and work towards influencing policies and legislations,” he added.

Technological skills

Archer disclosed that no fewer than 75 youths, have benefited from the Information and Communication Technology training ((ICT) programmes of the foundation in one year.

“We intend to touch the lives of 250 unemployed and less priviNGO/South East govs empower 75 youths with ICT skill acquisition legged individuals through various empowerment programmes before the end of the first quarter of 2025,’’ he disclosed.

He enjoined parents to avail their children the opportunity of enrolling in the free computer training programmes to enrich their technological knowledge. Speaking against the background of challenges confronting the foundation, Archer urged the governors of the region to assist the foundation with funds for efficient service delivery to the people.

According to him, “This foundation came into existence one year ago, the major challenge is logistics, we need vehicles, funds to buy computers and accommodation.

“We focus on advocacy, capacity building and awareness about issues like human rights and environmental protection. On the issue of conferment of awards to beneficiaries of free ICT training programmes, the Executive Director said that December 16, 2024, has been slated for the ceremony.

“This batch of beneficiaries of our free computer training will receive their certificates on that day,” he revealed. Speaking on the mission of the organisation, Mrs Eunice Kalu, noted that it has recorded remarkable achievements within the one year of its establishment.

She noted that the anniversary was meant to be an opportunity for stocktaking and evaluation. “The organisation has performed marvelously well in the past one year of our operation in Enugu and other South East states,’’ she said. Adding, “the NGO has graduated the first batch of 75 beneficiaries of its free computer training programme.

One Mind Friends Empowerment Foundation, is a non-profit making organisation, we are the voice of the voiceless and home of the less privileged.” Kalu reiterated the commitment of the organisation to work with Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to achieve an ICT driven economy.

