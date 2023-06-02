NGO Seeks Protection For Indigenous Ogun Farmers

An ecological think- tank, Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF), has called for the protection of indigenous farmers and farmlands in Ogun State. In a statement by Director Nnimmo Bassey on Wednesday, the group called for caution over the proposed investment by the Egyptian government in the Ogun Agro Processing Zone.

The director said the plan could pose a danger to accessing farmlands and the livelihoods of the citizens of the state. She said: “It may simply turn out to be a massive land grab and will subvert the achievements of food security in Nigeria.

“It is unacceptable that our agricultural land should be taken up in this manner to plant crops, process the produce and export the proceeds back to Egypt. “It is colonial in conception and will definitely undermine the local economy of the people.

“This investment is about turning our farmers into farmhands and making them become cheap disposable labour to produce food for Egypt while we continue to depend largely on food imports.’’ Bassey also quoted the Programmes Director of HOMEF and Lead on Hunger Politics, Joyce Brown, as a warning against the practice of monocropping.

She said the practice had serious implications for the biodiversity, nutritional diversity, soil fertility and economic well-being of the people.