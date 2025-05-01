NGO Seeks Dedicated Budget Line For Malaria Intervention

Share

A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), under the auspices of the Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN), has called for a dedicated budget line for malaria intervention in Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State.

Malaria continues to pose a major public health challenge in Nigeria, despite various interventions, and disproportionately affects poor and disadvantaged communities.

Making the appeal during an advocacy visit to the District Head of Maikunkele and the Director of Primary Health Care (PHC) in Bosso LGA, the ACOMIN State Coordinator, Mr. Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, stressed the urgent need to improve healthcare services in the area to save lives.

He said, “To effectively tackle malaria, we need your support in improving healthcare and ensuring that Primary Health Care centres are habitable. We urge you to speak with the LGA Chairperson, House of Assembly Member, Councillors, and other political stakeholders to advocate for a dedicated budget line for malaria.”

Kalejaiye also appealed to the traditional leader to encourage community members to utilize PHCs in order to access quality healthcare services.

In their separate responses, the District Head of Maikunkele, Suleiman Abdullahi Dada, and the outgoing Director of PHC in Bosso LGA, Hassan Bosso, pledged to support the cause and ensure efforts are made toward securing a dedicated malaria budget for the LGA.

Share