NGO Rescues Stranded Family With Home, Tasked Leaders On Generosity

A leader of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Generosity Spring based in Akwa Ibom State, Mr Anyanime Umoren said numerous problems facing Nigeria would have been fixed if the leaders were generous to the people, especially the vulnerable members of the society.

It would be recalled that a family of one Ifiok Monday Udo from Inen Ikot Offiong comprising nine members were rendered homeless during a windstorm that ravaged the area recently with a coconut tree felling on top of their mud thatch house while they were working in the farm.

However, succour came their way as a team led by Generosity Spring gathered financial support to build a house to accommodate the devasted family

Speaking in the Inen community, OrukAnam local government area of the state on Saturday while handling over a two-bedroom flat built for a family of nine, Umoren stated that many problems confronting the nation would have been solved through the generosity of our leaders.

He observed that many leaders hide their money in soak-away pits in their compounds while others are living in abject poverty.

” In this community, we have over 100 people who are financially capable but only 3 people contributed to this project with N30,000 as the highest donation which can only buy 5 bags of cement.

” But we spent more than 100 bags here . That was the highest amount I received here as support for this project from this community”.

Umoren; a former contract worker with an oil company operating in the Niger Delta region said he had witnessed a situation where over two million barrels of crude oil were exported out of the country without the commensurate infrastructure to justify such foreign earnings.

He said if Nigerian leaders were sincere and generous many problems that confront the poor would have been solved.

” Having worked in an oil company before I have seen two million barrels of crude oil being exported from this country daily but we have not seen the money in our infrastructure, education facilities, road network and poverty alleviation programmes.

” I have a seed mentality to always sow a seed and I pray that Nigeria should have leaders that are generous instead of hiding money in the soak-away pit,” he said

Responding, the benefitting family led by Ifiok Monday Udo appreciated all the donors and prayed to God to replenish their pocket adding that more blessings would come their way.

“I don’t have anything to pay back but God will surely reward you for helping me out of my condition,” he said.