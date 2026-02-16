NGO Raises The Alarm Over High Children Malnutrition Rate

The Civil Society–Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has raised the alarm over the high malnutrition rate in Benue State especially in children with 25.3 per cent of them battling to save their lives possibly due to worsening insecurity.

The NGO also said 62 per cent women, 49 per cent children are anaemic, 6.7 per cent and 13.6 per cent underweight. Speaking at a media roundtable in Makurdi at the weekend, the Executive Secretary of CS-SUNN, Sunday Okoronkwo, highlighted the alarming nutrition statistics affecting children across the state, adding that Benue’s stunting rate is 23 per cent despite its “Food Basket Of The Nation”, status.

Okoronkwo, who stated that nutrition threatens countries’ achievements of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), said Benue state is blessed with abundant agricultural resources and does not need to complain about nutrition, adding that the government need to evolve drastic action to be malnutrition-free.