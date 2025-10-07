New Telegraph

October 7, 2025
NGO, PVC-Naija To Host Good Leadership Awards

A non governmental organization, Project Victory Call Initiative (PVC-Naija) is to host a good leadership awards for political non political office holders.

The NGO stated this in a statement signed by its President, Mrs Paula Bellgam, which was made available to the media in Abuja. According to her statement, the event is tagged: “A Night 4 Naija.”

She explained event as, “A Night 4 Naija is a national recognition and award ceremony that honors leaders, advocates, and change agents who have contributed to Nigeria’s growth and democratic development.

“It is more than an award—it is a celebration of excellence, leadership, and citizen engagement.”

She explained the process of nomination as: “There are 15 award categories in total. Nominations reflect Nigeria’s geo-political b a l a n c e — S o u t h East, South South, South West, North West, North East, and North Central— ensuring that no zone is left out.

“The only exception is the Best FCT Minister Category, as the South East has never produced an FCT Minister.

