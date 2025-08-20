NGO Praises Achievements Of NDDC Boss, Says He’s A Builder Of Bridges

The Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Women on Mission for Peace and Humanity, Pastor Kelechi Benwosely Esimogu, has commended the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, for his outstanding achievements in office.

In a statement yesterday, Pastor Esimogu described Dr. Ogbuku, who recently turned 50, as a leader who exemplifies a rare blend of vision, integrity, and action.

She noted that she joined countless admirers and stakeholders across the Niger Delta and beyond in celebrating his golden jubilee Pastor Esimogu, who also serves as the Group Pastor of Powercity International in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, praised Dr. Ogbuku for his legacy of electrification and infrastructural development, adding that under his leadership, the Niger Delta has witnessed an unprecedented rollout of critical projects.

Esimogu, a staff of the NDDC, highlighted some of these projects as Ogbia–Nembe Road in Bayelsa State, a 27.5km lifeline with seven bridges and 50 culverts, connecting 14 previously isolated communities, Iko-Atabrikang–Akata–Opulom; Ikot Inwang–Okoroutip– Iwochang Road (6km) and the Ibeno Bridge (600m) in Akwa Ibom, boosting trade and social integration.