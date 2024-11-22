NGO Partners Yemi Alade, Nigerian Actors On Menstrual Health Campaign

Share

Population Services International (PSI) Nigeria has launched a campaign using music and a short film to promote awareness of menstrual health and hygiene.

The non-profit organisation (NGO) partnered with Nigerian singer Yemi Alade and actors including Aisha Lawal, Liquorose Afije, Mary Remmy Njoku, Oge Okoye, Ibrahim Suleiman, IK Ogbonna, Mike Ezuruonye, and Femi Branch for the project. The short film, titled ‘Time of the Month,’ combines storytelling and music to address the often stigmatised subject of menstruation.

Alade’s new single, which has the same title, is an empowering song that celebrates womanhood while highlighting the challenges many women encounter during their menstrual cycle. PSI Nigeria’s MH-NoW program seeks to enhance menstrual health and hygiene by promoting the local production of affordable menstrual products.

The campaign aims to provide comprehensive menstrual education in schools and communities, as well as advocate for policies that support subsidised menstrual products.

In an interview, the organisation said the celebrities were engaged in the campaign because of “their prominence, credibility, relatability and passion” for health and women.

“More impressive is that we discovered these artistes have been doing a lot to promote the cause of women and girls on their various platforms, making it seamless for them to join our train,” said Pritpal Marjara, representative for PSI Nigeria.

ma add an engaging and human element to the messaging. “This strategy not only raises awareness about menstrual health and hygiene in our environment but also embeds the message in the minds of diverse people, driving sustainable social change.

“We are partnering with governments and other non-state actors, including playing active roles in the establishment and smooth running of technical working groups on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Management at national and subnational levels.” PSI is a leading global NGO dedicated to improving health outcomes in low- and middle income countries.

