NGO Partners Nestle Milo, Hosts Sports Fest For Children With Disabilities

Raising Star Africa Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering persons with disabilities, recently partnered with Nestle Milo and ToyinFSanni Foundation to host the third edition of its annual sports fest.

This was in commemoration of this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The fest is a groundbreaking awareness and advocacy event aimed at showcasing the extraordinary abilities and potential of children with disabilities.

The event, which was held at the Abalti Stadium, Yaba, with the theme: ‘Played without barriers’, brought together 210 pupils and students from seven primary and secondary inclusive schools across four local government areas in Lagos.

Micheal Showunmi, Executive Director of the Foundation, said that the event is part of the organisation’s ongoing mission to amplify the voices of children with disabilities, provide access to education and skill development, and create an inclusive society. Additionally, it has catered to over 10,000 individuals across three states in Nigeria.

The fest provided an array of innovative sporting activities tailored to the unique abilities of the participants.

The games they took part in included: Wheelchair basketball, volleyball, football, relay races, fill-in-the-bottle, and picking-the-balls challenges.

Sowunmi thanked the partners for building champions and changing makers across the globe.

Funmilola Oyewole, Sports Marketing Manager at Nestlé Milo, while speaking at the event, reiterated the importance of sports as a powerful tool for social change.

“Sports teach resilience, teamwork, and courage qualities that children with disabilities embody every day,” she stated.

Also speaking, the US Consulate’s Amanda Roach Brown highlighted the global imperative for inclusivity and equal opportunities in education and sports.

“Integration is not a privilege—it’s a right. Events like Sport Fest 3.0 remind us that creating inclusive societies starts with recognising and celebrating the abilities of everyone,” she said.

The event was also supported by TechforGood and Lazovar Nigeria Limited.

