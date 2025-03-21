New Telegraph

March 21, 2025
NGO Partners Belgium Embassy To Accelerate Female Empowerment

An NGO, Nigeria Women Economic Development (NigWED) has partnered with the Belgium Embassy to accelerate inclusive economic empowerment for women and girls in the country.

The Director-General, NigWED, Dr Lugard Okonobo, said this at an event to commemorate International Women’s Day, organised by the Belgium Embassy and NigWED in Abuja.

Okonobo highlighted the need for accelerated actions for women and girls’ financial inclusion and economic empowerment on the sideline of the 2025 International Women’s Day commemoration.

Speaking about the theme for Year 2025: “Accelerate Action”, he said that it spoke volumes about the roles women played not only in advancing the global agenda for equality but also in driving positive change across every human’s sphere.

On his part, the Belgium’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Pieter Leenknegt, emphasised the need for societies where women are not silenced or punished for speaking up against harassment and discrimination.

Leenknegt reaffirmed Belgium’s commitment to the “She Decides movement”, advocating for women’s right to choose their futures.

