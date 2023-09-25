As part of moves to eliminate students’ apathy for mathematics, foster love for the subject, and enhance critical thinking skills among students, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), under the aegis of the Just Mathematics, has rewarded outstanding secondary students, who excelled in the 2023 Just Mathematics Competition. No fewer than five public schools from the Obafemi Owode area of Ogun State took part in the maiden edition of the competition, which showcased brightest minds in problem-solving abilities, creativity and mathematical prowess.

Speaking at the award presentation ceremony and fundraising, which took place at the Banquet Hall, Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, the Chief Convener and organiser of the programme, Mrs Araba Clara Tousse, stated that the event was to recognise and present prizes including cash, certificates to the top performers in recognition of their dedication and hard work in the competition. She revealed that 25 students from Community High School, Ibafo; Community High School, NGO moves to eliminate students’ apathy for mathematics Magboro; Community High School, Oba; Community High School, Kobape and Community High School Ofada, took part in the competition.

According to her, experienced Mathematicians and educators engaged the students by providing guidance, insights and valuable feedback, thereby expanding their knowledge and sharpening their skills in Mathematics. She noted that after a 10-week comprehensive training, 15 contestants sat for the examination, which enabled them to compete against other students from various schools in an environment of healthy competition, camaraderie and mutual growth. According to Mrs Araba, three of the students emerged as the most outstanding students in the competition.

They are Yekini Faruq from Community High School, Ofada, emerging the overall best student; Ogor Elvis, a student of Community High School, Magboro, who was the second place winner, and Ukoh Sunday from Community High School, Ibafo, who came third, respectively. The three winners were awarded N250,000; N100,000 and N50,000, respectively, with a plaque, and certificate of participation each; while all the participating students received certificates of participation. Their teachers were also awarded for their contribution to the development of the students and Mathematics as a subject.

While expressing gratitude to the schools, principals, teachers and students for key into the programme, Mrs Araba, however, recalled that the Just Mathematics competition was born out of commitment to ensure that students, especially those in public secondary schools, move forward in the learning of the subject. She said: “It is dedicated to empowering young individuals through comprehensive training and recognition programmes in the field of mathematics.

We are committed to providing opportunities for students and to foster love for mathematics, critical thinking skills and academic excellence. “When students develop a positive attitude towards mathematics early on, they are more likely to carry that attitude in their later school years and into adulthood. When young learners feel encouraged to learn mathematics and take pride in their accomplishments, they build upon those successes which boost their confidence and skills.