NGO Marks World AIDS Day, Says It’s Not Over Until Is Defeated

…To launch awareness campaign in FCT, Benue, Anambra, Cross River others

A Non-Governmental Organization, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has also joined other international organizations across the globe to celebrate this year’s World AIDS Day and indicated its readiness to launch an awareness campaign in seven states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The other states include Benue, Anambra, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa and Akwa Ibom respectively, to take place in Uyo- Akwa Ibom this month where issues affecting the spread of the dreaded disease would take centre stage.

The Africa Bureau Chief of the Foundation, Dr Penninah Lutung, disclosed this in a statement made available to the New Telegraph in Makurdi, stressing that the organization will not relent in the fight against the disease until it is finally defeated.

The statement which was signed by the Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborishade, quoted Dr Latung as saying that at least 4,000 new infections of HIV AIDS are reported weekly globally.

He noted that despite decades of progress, “around 40 million people globally are living with HIV, adding that more than half of the number are women and girls, with approximately 1.3 million new infections reported each year, according to UNAIDS.

“On this World AIDS Day, we emphasize the urgent need to enhance HIV prevention efforts, particularly for young women and adolescent girls who are at significant risk, with around 4,000 new HIV infections recorded globally each week.

“With the introduction of innovative prevention tools—like the Dapivirine vaginal ring to Lenacapvir, PrEP, and PEP—our ability to halt new transmissions has never been greater. Nonetheless, we must also prioritize condoms, which are both effective and affordable yet still under-promoted.

“Furthermore, increased funding for HIV/AIDS, community-led initiatives, and favourable policies to fight stigma and discrimination remain crucial for expanding access to prevention and treatment, especially for at-risk groups and in the global effort to control AIDS.”

In his remark, AHF Nigeria, Country Programme Director (CPD), Dr Echey Ijezie, said: “In Nigeria, AHF is particularly reinforcing the need to embrace Comprehensive age-appropriate Sexuality Education (CSE), to empower adolescents and young people with skills and knowledge to negotiate safer sexual behaviours, with the population being the most at risk to STIs including HIV/AIDS.”

“Stigma and discrimination continue to keep individuals from seeking essential care, and many key populations face substantial barriers to accessing treatment.

“This World AIDS Day event will spotlight these challenges, emphasizing the need to keep HIV/AIDS a priority on national and global public health agendas.

“AHF Nigeria’s World AIDS Day event will include strong radio programming across the seven states of (Abuja, Anambra, Benue, Cross River, Kogi, Nasarawa) and Akwa Ibom, which also hosts the main public ceremony.

