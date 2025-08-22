NGO Marks 10 Years Of Impacting On Elderly, Less-Privileged Youths

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Women’s World Support Foundation (WWSF), recently celebrated 10 years of impacting the elderly. During the ceremony, which held at Iludun Ago-Ogungbe Community Magbon, off Badagry Expressway, Lagos, the NGO gave food packs to 500 elderly men, women, and the less privileged.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), WWSF, Aishat Oluwarantimisire Adelaja Oluwaseun, said: “The WWSF was created 10 years ago with a burden to alleviate poverty and stop hunger of the less privileged in our community. So over the years, we have been able to reach rural areas in different communities.

“We don’t only reach out to the communities in Lagos, we spread love and care outside Lagos, touching the needy. “It’s not only the elderly that we support, we support children, less privileged children. We have different skill acquisition for the youths, different empowerment plans and we have some widow that are on our pay roll.”

She pointed out that the anniversary for this year was to celebrate elderly mothers and fathers because “they are the ones that raised us.” “Most times they are always forgotten, they hardly remember them, most of them are vulnerable, not because they don’t have something to eat, sometimes they ought to be celebrated. That’s why I came with my team to celebrate with the elderly ones.”

She eventually said: “Today, as you can see, we have different departments, cooked food that we are going to serve them as lunch. The raw food we are giving each family can take them for two weeks. We have medical team, medical orientation, medical screening as well as drugs based on what we diagnosed on each of them.”

Speaking on what it takes the NGO to fund the programmes, she said: “We came together as women and thought of supporting our community. We task ourselves, raise money for the outreach in a year.”