NGO Launches N50m Scholarship For JAMB Best Candidates

In a significant boost to educational development in Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organization, De Imperial Philanthropic Family, has unveiled a N50 million scholarship fund to honour and support outstanding performers in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across the country.

The initiative, announced by the National President of the organization, Darlington Nwabunike (Ichie Ezenwakaibeya Ogbabalu Aku N’Anwu Ojoto), aims to encourage academic excellence and reduce poverty through access to quality education.

Nwabunike emphasized that the scholarship is entirely self-funded through contributions by members of the organization and receives no financial backing from the government or external sponsors.

“This fund is our commitment to promoting educational excellence and giving back to the society. We believe that by supporting our brightest minds, we are building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the N50 million scholarship will be disbursed in two categories: N20 million will be allocated to reward the top-performing student from each of Nigeria’s 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory, with each recipient receiving N500,000.

N30 million will be dedicated to supporting the 25 best-performing students from the Southeastern zone, each receiving N1,000,000.

The scholarship is open to all students who score above 250 in the 2025 UTME, with selection based purely on merit.

Chief Chikezie Okonkwo (Akunaetigbuilo na Nawfia), Chairman of the Education Committee, and Ezeh Chinonso (Ezesinachi Ihiala), a member of the committee, assured the public that the selection process would be transparent, competitive, and inclusive, ensuring equal opportunity for eligible candidates across Nigeria.

Frank Igbojindu, CEO of Best Brain Contest and official manager of the scholarship programme, expressed appreciation for the trust placed in his organization to manage the process.

“This initiative reflects a genuine passion for youth empowerment through education. We are honoured to be part of this transformative effort,” he noted.

The scholarship programme is expected to be launched formally in the coming weeks, with applications to open shortly after the release of the final 2025 UTME results.

