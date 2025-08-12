NGO Inaugurates ‘Vote For Her’ Campaign For Women With Disabilities

The Cedar Seed Foundation, a non-governmental organisation based in Abuja, has inaugurated a nationwide civic campaign to advocate for the full political inclusion of women and girls with disabilities in Nigeria.

At a recent press conference, the organisation unveiled a new nationwide initiative titled “Vote for Her,” aimed at promoting the political inclusion of women with disabilities in Nigeria.

The campaign seeks to challenge long-standing structural and institutional barriers that have limited their participation in politics. Described as a strategic civic advocacy effort “Vote for Her” focuses on ensuring women with disabilities can fully engage as voters, candidates, appointees, and decision-makers.

The organisation emphasised that true democratic progress required inclusive representation at all levels of governance. These barriers, the foundation noted, limited their involvement as voters, candidates, appointees, or decision-makers, in spite of existing laws that guaranteed their rights to political inclusion.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Rose Daniel, Deputy Executive Director of the foundation, said the initiative, supported by Luminata, sought to promote disability rights, gender equity, and inclusive governance across the country.

“For too long, women and girls with disabilities have been excluded from the systems that shape our nation’s future. “They face multiple layers of discrimination, not only because they are women and persons with disabilities, but also because political structures remain largely inaccessible, both physically and institutionally,” Daniel said.

She added that the campaign aimed to shift the narrative from exclusion to inclusion and from token representation to genuine political participation. Also speaking, Mrs Catherine Akor, Chief Operating Officer of the foundation, called for the immediate implementation of the five per cent quota for persons with disabilities, as mandated by the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

“This campaign is not just a hashtag, it is a national and international call to action. “We must challenge political systems that silence women and girls with disabilities and demand spaces for their leadership, visibility, and voice,” Akor stated. She stated that the campaign would, over the next 15 days, include a series of activities designed to raise awareness and promote inclusion.

The activities, she said, would feature nationwide social media advocacy and storytelling sessions that highlighted the experiences and leadership potential of women and girls with disabilities. In addition, she said the campaign would involve engagements with political party leaders, electoral bodies, civil society organisations (CSOs), and media outlets.

“These interactions aim to foster inclusive dialogue and push for reforms that support the political participation of women with disabilities across Nigeria. “The foundation is also calling on political parties to revise their constitutions and manifestos to reflect the rights and needs of women with disabilities. “Inclusive governance is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

The ‘Vote for Her’ campaign is a declaration that women and girls with disabilities deserve equal access to political opportunities and leadership roles,” Akor said. Ms. Janet Alabede, Public Relations Officer of the Women with Disability Inter-Party Forum, emphasised the demands, urging political parties to ensure their platforms were inclusive and accessible, as recommended by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

She further called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other electoral stakeholders to guarantee full accessibility throughout the voting process, from voter registration to polling stations. The Cedar Seed Foundation focuses on promoting the rights and inclusion of persons with disabilities in Nigeria. Its core work includes advocacy, capacity building, and awareness campaigns aimed at ensuring the full integration of persons with disabilities into all aspects of society.