NGO Inaugurates Pan-African Competition To Empower Young Girls

The Initiative for Peace and Women’s Right in Africa (IPWR-A) has launched a continentwide competition targeting young women aged 15 to 20, as part of efforts aimed at empowering young girls to drive community development initiatives across Africa.

Founder Edidiong Idang announced the initiative on Thursday at the inauguration of the competition platform in Abuja.

She noted that it would expose and encourage the competitors to showcase their contributions to community development or propose innovative solutions for sustainable growth.

According to her, the 2025 theme aligns directly with the objectives of the IPWR-A initiative. She said: “Participants are invited to submit creative works that reflected their role in shaping their communities or offer visionary ideas for future development.

“The competition will conclude with an award ceremony on October 11 in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child.”

