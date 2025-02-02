NGO Honours Iyase Of Benin Kingdom, Others

Share

The Lebarty Community Health Foundation on Sunday honoured Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, for his sterling qualities and services to humanity at the third award ceremony of the Foundation held in Benin City.

The Iyase, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Benin Kingdom, is the patriot of the Foundation established by Dr Nosa Lebarty.

Reading the citation of the 95-year-old Chief Igbe, ace broadcaster, Mr. Tony Abolo, said that in his six decades in Benin City, he was yet to come across a personality like the Iyase.

“I have been 60 years in this city. I have never seen an Iyase like Chief Sam Igbe”, Abolo declared to the applause of the dignitaries gathered at the ceremony.

Others honoured at the ceremony included Prince Paul Orobosa, Mrs Florence Gbinigie, a former commissioner in Edo State and Mrs Juliet Urevbu, founder of the Benin-based University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS).

In addition, a book, “The Journey”, authored by Mrs. Ovis Enahoro, the Foundation’s Director of Communication, in honour of Dr Lebarty, was launched.

In his remarks at the occasion, the chairman, Professor Aduwo Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Ogbeson, said that the Foundation had in the few years of its existence demonstrated its life for humanity by giving generously to make life more meaningful for the people.

Professor Ogiegbaen paid glowing tributes to the Iyase of Benin Kingdom, whom he described as “an outstanding achiever; a man who has achieved a lot by holding the Iyase title with inimitable dignity.”

“The Iyase retired as Commissioner of Police. He represents the kind of man anybody will want to be”, Professor Ogiegbaen eulogised.

Presenting the book, “The Journey”, to the public, the reviewer, Comrade Nowinta Ignotako, said the 84-page book “is a classical work that all must read.”

While appreciating the dignitaries at the occasion, the founder of the Foundation, Dr. Nosa Lebarty, said that the love shown to the Foundation since its Inception had been the propelling factor for him and the Foundation.

Among those presents at the occasion were the Hip-hop singer turned-pastor, Felix Lebarty, otherwise known as Lover Boy, The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State chapter and Chairman of Christian pilgrimage Welfare Board, Edo State, Apostle-General Irekpenor Omoike, among others.

