NGO Honours Iyase Of Benin Kingdom, Others

A group, Lebarty Community Health Foundation, yesterday at the third award ceremony of the Foundation held in Benin City, honoured Iyase of Benin Kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, for his sterling qualities and services to humanity.

The Iyase, who is the traditional Prime Minister of Benin Kingdom, is the patriot of the Foundation established by Dr Nosa Lebarty. Reading the citation of the 95-year-old Chief Igbe, ace broadcaster, Mr. Tony Abolo, said that in his six decades in Benin City, he was yet to come across a personality like the Iyase.

“I have been 60 years in this city. I have never seen an Iyase like Chief Sam Igbe”, Abolo declared to the applause of the dignitaries gathered at the ceremony.

Others honoured at the ceremony included Prince Paul Orobosa, Mrs. Florence Gbinigie, a former commissioner in Edo State and Mrs Juliet Urevbu, founder of the Benin-based University Preparatory Secondary School (UPSS).

In addition, a book, “The Journey”, authored by Mrs. Ovis Enahoro, the Foundation’s Director of Communication, in honour of Dr Lebarty, was also launched.

In his remarks at the occasion, the chairman, Professor Aduwo Ogiegbaen, the Enogie of Ogbeson, said that the Foundation had in the few years of its existence demonstrated its love for humanity.

