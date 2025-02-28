NGO Gets N50m Donation From Anonymous Donor – VeryDarkMan

Share

Controversial social media critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan has revealed that a total sum of N50m has been donated to his Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) account.

VeryDarkMan’s revelation is coming amid his controversy with Nigerian On-Air Personality, Nedu, after accusing him of mismanaging N60 million, which was meant for scholarships to support Nigerian students

New Telegraph recalls that VeryDarkMan had recently berated Nigerians who believed his claim that N180 million was stolen from his NGO account.

He however came out to claim the money was intact and wasn’t stolen, announcing that the total NGO balance stood at N240 million, and pleaded with Nigerians to keep on donating.

In a new development, the social media critic revealed that his NGO has received another N50 million donation from an anonymous socialite, raising the total balance to N303.1 million.

He also expressed gratitude to his best friend, Koko Pee, for linking him up with the generous donor. Watch the video below:

