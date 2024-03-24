NGO, Foundation Distribute Palliative To Vulnerables In Sokoto, Zamfara 

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) ‘I AM CHANGE’ in collaboration with Humanity and Community Development Foundation has distributed assorted grains aimed to combat abject poverty among vulnerable in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Speaking during the distribution of the palliatives in Gusau Zamfara State capital on Sunday, the Chairperson of the Foundation, Hajiya Hafsatu Shinkafi, said the collaborative programme witnessed a remarkable distribution of food items across three local government areas of Shinkafi local government of Zamfara State, Rabah, and Sokoto North respectively.

“With a steadfast commitment to making a tangible difference in the lives of those grappling with food insecurity, the initiative orchestrated by “I am Change” has been met with widespread appreciation and gratitude from beneficiaries and onlookers alike”, Hafsatu Shinkafi has said.

She expressed her optimism about the impact of the initiative, stating out that, their goal is to alleviate the suffering of the fellow citizens who are facing economic challenges, particularly in accessing basic necessities.

Shinkafi further explained that, through collaborative efforts with Humanity & Community Development Foundation, we strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need.

In a remark, one of the beneficiary, Mrs Aisha Ahmed, said the gesture comes at a right time as many residents are living from hand to mouth and commended the efforts of the foundation for organizing project of such nature.

Items distributed including staples such as millet, spaghetti, macaroni and sugar, underscores the unwavering commitment of both organizations to uplift communities and foster resilience amidst adversity.

“In the face of persistent economic hardships, initiatives like these exemplify the spirit of solidarity and compassion, demonstrating that, positive change is achievable through collaborative endeavors aimed at uplifting the most vulnerable members of society”, she commented.