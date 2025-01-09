Share

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has filed a petition against the wife of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad, Omowunmi Aloba, his brother, Adura Aloba and a close associate, Damola, citing a TikTok chat that offers insights into Mohbad’s death.

New Telegraph recalls that Mohbad passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 in a controversial manner and the cause of his death till now remains unclear.

Despite multiple court hearings and a police investigation, the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death remains a mystery.

However, in a new development, an NGO petitioned three close associate, involved in a Tiktok chat between Audra Aloba and Nollywood actor , Yomi Fabiyi.

According to the chat, the late singer’s brother, Adura revealed to Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, that there was indeed a fight between MohBad and his wife before his demise.

He claimed that during their fight, he heard a loud noise from the singer’s room, when he got to the room, he saw the singer on the floor.

Furthermore, the organization urged security operatives to investigate its petition and conduct forensic examinations on the suspects’ phones.

