NGO Fetes Children With Special Needs at Valentine

As part of activities to mark this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration, the Hadassah Developmental Care and Nutrition Foundation (HDCN), last Wednesday organised a food distribution event to special education schools and homes to celebrate the day with children with special needs.

The event was held at the Estate Primary School, (Special Unit), Oluwole Estate, Ogba, Lagos. The delighted children were undeterred by their seeming peculiarities and participated in some games, dance, and other activities at the occasion with winners awarded with gifts. Speaking on the event’s significance, Programme Coordinator for Hadassah Developmental Care and Nutrition Foundation, Oluwatosin Elugbe, said the not-for-profit organisation was keen on touching lives and putting a smile on the faces of the special children.

“We connect and try to bridge the gap between the rich and poor in society so, in a season such as Valentine’s Day, which is meant to share love, we’ve come to share and celebrate these kids. “We also observed that not many people remember these on such occasions. That’s why we have taken it upon ourselves to come to this school and make these children feel loved and appreciated in society.

“We do not want them to feel left out because of their disabilities and our society shouldn’t relegate them to the background because of their condition.’’ Also speaking, Omowunmi Odutuga, Head of the Special Unit, stated that children with special needs should not be seen as disabled children and neglected. Rather, as distinctively different children, they should be viewed as such, and treated with love and affection.