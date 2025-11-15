NGO Fears HIV Rate May Increase In Niger

…Partners traditional leaders, CSDA to push for budget line for Aids, Tuberculosis, Malaria

A Non-Government Organisation (NGO) under the auspices of Civil Society in Malaria Control, Immunization and Nutrition (ACOMIN) has allayed the fears that HIV may be on the increase in Niger State following the unavailability of test kits and preventive commodities.

Speaking when they paid an advocacy visit on the Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA) and a District Head from Mashegu Local Government Area, the State Coordinator ACOMIN, Mr Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, appealed to the Agency and traditional leaders to push for a budget line for Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM).

It should be noted that the prevalent rate in Niger State is 0.7% with 2,368 cases of HIV/AIDS cases and has increased to 29,756 cases in the 2025 report, according National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) as published by the Premium Times.

Kalejaiye disclosed that the advocacy visit is to get the support from District heads and other traditional rulers in the campaign for the budget line for Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria (ATM).

According to him, “we have some fears; we are afraid now that most health facilities do not have commodities and do not conduct HIV tests because the support has reduced.

“Please, help us push for a budget line for ATM intervention because the donors may withdraw their full support, and it may be disastrous for us”.

In his remarks, the District Head (Hakimi) of Jemaku in Mashegu Local Government Area, QS Musa Usman, assured the ACOMIN that he will pass the message to the Village Heads and Ward leaders.

He added that “it is good to bring in the traditional institution into the system of improving the health of the peopl,e and we will do our best to push for a budget line for ATM through the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs”.

Earlier, the Operation Manager, Community and Social Development Agency (CSDA), Niger State, Engr. Yusuf Mahmud assured the agency will ensure health facilities are improved by reconstructing and building new structures.

He added that the Agency recently carried out a needs assessment in over sixty facilities across the state.

Accordingly, he said, “We do assessments by prioritising projects, but we will do our best to enable a push for healthcare services”.

He then commended ACOMIN and the Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) for their selfless work in identifying facilities that need attention.