NGO Empowers Young Girls In Cross River Community

Share

A non-profit organisation, Girls Leading Africa (GLA), has empowered 24 young girls from various communities in Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, southern Nigeria, through a year-long vocational training programme.

Speaking with journalists on Wednesday, the Executive Director and founder of GLA, Dr. Giftie Umo, disclosed that the girls, aged between 14 and 18, were trained in digital technology, tailoring, hairdressing and makeup, as well as catering. The training took place in the Okoyong community.

The participants were formally awarded certificates of completion during a grand ceremony attended by GLA board members, parents, community leaders, and well-wishers from within and outside the Okoyong clan.

Valedictorian of the 2025 Cohort, Esther Eyo, expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Umo for the opportunity to acquire life-changing skills.

“Standing before you fills me with pride and joy. We have learned that with determination, we can become the best versions of ourselves. These past months have taught us not just vocational skills, but leadership, self-confidence, and independence,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Affiong Ita, praised the programme for helping her develop digital literacy. “Before this training, I had no knowledge of how to use a computer. Today, I can confidently say I have digital skills. My tomorrow looks brighter, thanks to the generosity of the founder and the dedication of our facilitators,” she said.

GLA’s 2025 graduating class supervisor, Emem Otu, commended the girls for their hard work and dedication, noting that the initiative equips them to become self-reliant, reducing the risk of early motherhood and abuse.

In separate goodwill messages, GLA board member Richard Ballantine; CEO of a local secondary school, Hilary Ikpoh; and several parents encouraged the graduates to apply their new skills to improve their lives and contribute to society.

Delivering a multimedia message, Dr. Umo urged the girls to remain focused and make positive use of their training. She stated that the theme of the Cohort 4 training—”Empowered to Lead, Equipped to Thrive”—reflects the transformative impact of empowering young girls.

“You are nation-builders, culture shapers, and leaders,” she said. “Wherever you go, carry the spirit of Girls Leading Africa with pride. You are not defined by your past or background but by your choices—and today, you have chosen greatness.”

Dr. Umo also expressed gratitude to the programme’s funders, facilitators, volunteers, and community members, urging them to continue advocating for policies that support the empowerment of young girls at local, state, and national levels.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of starter packs worth thousands of naira to the most outstanding graduates in each vocation.

The ceremony also featured an exhibition of products made by the girls, coordinated by GLA’s Administrative and Finance Officer, Nkoyo Effiong.

Share