NGO Empowers Women, Youths Through Skill Acquisition

A non-governmental organization, Regy and Henry Amazing Grace Foundation (RHAGF), has empowered several Nigerians—particularly women and young adults—through a two-week skill acquisition programme in Abuja.

According to a statement by the NGO on Monday, the beneficiaries, residents of the Jabu community in the Federal Capital Territory, received training in various vocational skills including sewing, tailoring, hair braiding, soap making, and cake baking. The programme, organized by RHAGF, ran from May 20 to May 31, 2025.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the programme—which coincided with her 50th birthday celebration—the National Coordinator of RHAGF, Dr. Regina Duru, said the initiative was designed to combat poverty and address pressing social issues within local communities.

“The programme was targeted at empowering disadvantaged individuals—particularly women and children—by equipping them with practical, income-generating skills,” she said.

Dr. Duru expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support the foundation has received over the years, both financially and materially, noting that this support has made it possible to continue impacting lives through skill development and moral rejuvenation.

She added that RHAGF, established in 2009, has consistently operated across multiple communities in the FCT to offer hope and practical solutions to social challenges such as poverty, illiteracy, drug abuse, human trafficking, and gender-based violence.

Some dignitaries who graced the dual celebration included the Executive Director of EL-Rakhun Foundation, Mr. Chaplain Johnson Chukwurah; Madam Sarah Odugbo of the FCT Education Secretariat; Pharm. Mrs. Agwunobi C.; Manager of Master Eye Security Services Ltd, Abuja branch, Barr. Lucky Sat; Managing Director of Suitable Investment Nigeria Ltd, Elder Emeka Opara; and the Chief of Jabu Community, Dikko Danjuma.

Reflecting on the impact of the training, Dr. Duru said:

“What better way to celebrate my 50th birthday than to see 4-, 5-, and 7-year-old boys and girls braiding hair, sewing, and baking cakes? What RHAGF has done is build your capabilities and give you a platform to learn and acquire skills.”

She described the foundation as an organization built on hope—for the vulnerable and the hopeless—and encouraged the beneficiaries to put their newly acquired skills to good use.

“You cannot expect the government to knock on your door and offer you a skill. What you’ve learned here are things people pay a lot of money to acquire, but you received them for free, thanks to RHAGF,” she said.

Dr. Duru also shared the inspiring story of a 64-year-old woman who, seven years ago, was trained by RHAGF. Now 71, the woman has trained others in her community and is currently the sole producer of souvenirs in her area.

“Wherever we go, we leave a mark of impact,” Dr. Duru said. “Today, in Jabu, our mark is what you have learned. It is truly amazing.”

