NGO Empowers 20 Young Women In Kwara With Business, Digital Skills

A non-profit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI), has empowered 20 young women from underserved communities in Kwara State through its flagship programme, SheGrows Digital Bootcamp.

The 10-week bootcamp, which culminated in a graduation ceremony, was designed to tackle socio-economic barriers faced by young women by equipping them with business, digital, and soft skills relevant to today’s job market.

Speaking at the event, the organisation’s Executive Director, Nafisat Bakare, said the initiative provided participants with structured training sessions, mentorship, and hands-on learning to build competencies that would prepare them for self-employment or integration into the formal workforce.

“The SheGrows Digital Bootcamp was created to empower girls and young women in underserved communities with digital, business, and life skills that enhance their employability, promote self-reliance, and foster long-term economic empowerment,” Bakare stated.

She explained that over the course of the training, participants received practical instruction in social media management and advertising, graphic design, and essential life skills. Through group activities, interactive sessions, and personal assessments, they acquired foundational knowledge that can be directly applied to entrepreneurial ventures or employment opportunities.

Bakare added that the initiative would enable the beneficiaries to either secure decent jobs or start and scale their own businesses, thereby improving their livelihoods and achieving financial independence.

Supported by the Development Research and Projects Centre (DRPC), the programme also aimed to create a sustainable platform for young women to break the cycle of poverty, reduce dependence on external financial aid, and take control of their futures.