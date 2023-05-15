NGO Donates Laboratory Equipment To Secondary School Students, Pays Teachers’ Salary

An abroad-based Non-Profit Organization known as Odidere Community Foundation has donated laboratory equipment to Community Grammar School Ogbaagba and also paid the salary of three teachers in the school.

Mr Kabiru Adisa, a member of Odidere Community Foundation who spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Mr Dapo Agboola, who is based abroad said the purpose of donating the laboratory equipment to the students was to encourage them in research and technology and ensure they had access to quality education in the community.

According to him, The foundation works collaboratively with communities to implement sustainable initiatives that improve the quality of life and create long-lasting positive change.

“It is great to hear that Odidere Community Foundation has been contributing to the education sector by paying the salaries of three teachers currently teaching at Community Grammar School, Ogbaagba

Mr Adisa stressed further that the resources will enable students to actively engage in practical experiments and explore scientific concepts practically and interactively.

“By enhancing the school’s laboratory facilities, the foundation aims to inspire a love for science and foster critical thinking skills among the students”.

He said the foundation is committed to enhancing educational opportunities adding that the equipment will significantly enhance the school’s science curriculum and provide students with hands-on learning experiences.

He expressed delight in contributing to the educational development of Community Grammar School Ogbaagbaa.

“Investing in education is a long-term solution for community development, and it’s heartening to see the efforts of Odidere Community Foundation towards this cause.

“By providing these laboratory equipment, we aim to create an environment that promotes scientific inquiry and encourages students to pursue careers in science and technology. We hope that this contribution will contribute to the academic success and prospects of the students.”

It’s also good to see that the Foundation is taking a community-based approach and collaborating with other leaders like the Oluwo of Iwo to extend their developmental programs beyond their immediate community and suggested that Ogbaagba should be the community to benefit from teacher’s placement and laboratory equipment.

He urged Governor Ademola Adeleke not to play a politics of bitterness but should be more accountable to the people that elected him.

He also urged Mr governor to invest more in research and technology and build established community schools that will be equipped with scientific equipment where student will be going for practical and exams .

“If government can established community schools per local government and fully equipped it, the best students can be going there every year to write exams that facilities can be used by other school and the laboratory will be for the benefit of other students if at least 100 students graduates from that school they will replicate it to other student in the community”.

The Principal of Community Grammar School Ogbaagbaa expressed gratitude to Odidere Community Foundation for their generous donation. She stated, “The laboratory equipment provided by Odidere Community Foundation will greatly enhance our students’ learning experience. It will enable them to develop practical skills, deepen their understanding of scientific concepts, and prepare them for future academic pursuits. We are incredibly grateful for this support, which will have a lasting impact on our students’ educational journey.”

Odidere Community Foundation remains committed to supporting educational initiatives that empower communities and improve access to quality education. By investing in schools and providing essential resources, the foundation aims to create a positive and sustainable impact on the educational landscape.

