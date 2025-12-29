NGO Distributes Sanitary Pads To 4,072 Schoolgirls In 4 States

The African Immigrants Resources Centre, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), yesterday said it had distributed sanitary pads to 4,072 schoolgirls across four states of Nigeria.

The organisation’s Convener, Mrs Chimezie OjiKalu, disclosed this in Owerri, the Imo State capital yesterday at the conclusion of a two-day “Give A Girl A Pad’’ (GAGAP) campaign in Emil, Owerri-North Council Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pads were distributed under the organisation’s GAGAP initiative. Oji-Kalu said the USbased NGO aimed to boost the confidence of schoolgirls and reduce school absenteeism caused by menstrual challenges.

She highlighted the organisation’s efforts at reducing menstrual poverty and restoring the dignity of young girls in Imo, Lagos, Rivers and Abuja, with the grand finale held in Imo.

She called for support from government and public-spirited individuals to sustain the initiative and expand its reach to more underserved communities.

She said: “The following benefited in Abuja: City Royal Secondary School (400 girls), Matar Mecicodia Secondary School, Nyanya (500), Pilot Science Primary School (300), Gbagalape Village Square (150) and Radio Nigeria (32).

“In Lagos: Silver Fountain School, Egbeda (180 students); Habitation of His Glory Private School (130 students); and Light Academy (120 students). “In Rivers: Community Secondary School, Woji (300 students); and Community Secondary School, Okporo (300 students). “In Imo: Okpala Secondary School (150 girls); Avu Secondary School (280 girls); Egbu Girls Secondary School (300 girls); and Girl Child Initiative (300 girls).”