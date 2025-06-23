NGO Demands Sustained Training For Women To Occupy Leadership Positions

Share

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Girls In Power, has advocated for the training of girls and women in Africa so they can occupy positions of leadership in the continent.

Founder and Executive Director of Girls In Power, Theresa Eja made the appeal on Monday in Calabar while addressing Journalists after the training of young girls who benefited from her training and mentorship program

She recalled that in January 2025, Girls in power had the close out for the first cohort of the Next Campus Female Leaders Fellowship, with over 578 applicant and a 60% impact rate.

“The essence of the fellowship was to curb the paradox of having more female students on campuses yet few in leadership positions,” she explained.

She also recalled that 28th of May 2025 marked a great moment as Girls In Power hosted The ‘Catch Her Young Summit Themed “The Leadership Seed” which was held at Prof. Oyo Ita Building along Marian road Calabar.

This event, she said, “brought together over 200 girls from primary and secondary schools with over 20 schools in attendance, uniting them in a shared mission of learning and growth.”

She challenged other organizations in the country and by extension, in the continent to train young girls in order to prepare them for future leadership.prepare for leadership

Girls in power is a nonprofit committed to empowering girls and women to take up leadership across Africa, we do this through leadership training, mentorships, policy advocacy and networking.

